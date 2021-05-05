Governor Evers appoints three members to the State Board of Agriculture

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is the day Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary-designee Randy Romanski hopes the designee title is removed from his job description. At 9 o’clock this morning he will have his confirmation hearing before the State Senate Agriculture Committee at the state capitol in Madison. That session will start at 9 this morning and he is expected to be confirmed by the committee with no problems, unlike his predecessor Brad Pfaff who lost his job as ag secretary when the committee failed to confirm him. Pfaff, from the Melrose area, has since been elected to the state Senate and is now the ranking member on the Ag Committee.

The March all-milk price for Wisconsin dairy farmers was $17.50 a hundred—30 cents higher than the February price but 60 cents less than a year ago. The U.S. all-milk price for March was $17.40—up 30 cents from February. 23 of the top 24 milk producing states saw higher prices in March. Only California dairy farmers saw a lower price--$17.10 a hundred—down 70 cents from February. Minnesota had the highest all milk price in March--$18.60 while New Mexico had the lowest at $15.40.

Prices for other commodities produced in Wisconsin were mostly higher in March although those prices don’t reflect the current run-up in commodity prices. The average corn price in March across the state was $4.75 a bushel—up a penny from February but $1.24 more than last March. Soybeans averaged $13 a bushel—the same as the February price but $4.70 more than a year ago. Oat prices at $13.15 were 16 cents higher than the February price but 11 cents less than last March. The all hay price averaged $159 a ton, down from both February and last March. Alfalfa brought $172 a ton in March—down $7 from February and $8 less than a year ago.

Governor Tony Evers has appointed 3 members to the State Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. They include Doug Rebout, a farmer from Rock County, who has been on the board since 2020. Paul Palmby, president and CEO of Seneca Foods Corporation has also been re-appointed and Dr. Clare Hintz of Herbster in northern Wisconsin will be a new member. Dr. Hintz runs Elsewhere Farm, a production permaculture farm that raises perennial fruits and nuts. Their 6 year terms began May 1st.

