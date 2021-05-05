Chippewa Co. COVID-19 vaccination rate nearly 80% for ages 65 and over

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - High-risk populations in Chippewa County are nearly 80% fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s weekly COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday

Weideman said it’s incredible that people ages 65 and over are getting vaccinated at such high rates, seeing a decline in case and death rates for those ages.

“This population was one of the most high-risk groups throughout the entire pandemic,” Weideman said.

Fully-vaccinated rates for people ages 65 and over in Chippewa County reached 79% as of Wednesday. Additionally, 51.1% of people ages 50 to 64 have completed the vaccination series.

Community vaccination clinics in Chippewa Co. continue to have availability, and walk-ins are also welcomed, according to a sign outside of the Chippewa Co. courthouse. This clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine.

Chippewa Co. COVID Update (5/5/2021) The Chippewa Co. Dept. of Public Health is giving a COVID-19 Situation Report. (5/5/2021) Posted by WEAU 13 News on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

A special Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held May 12 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Chippewa Co. courthouse.

Weideman said that the COVID-19 vaccine finder tool could help residents locate their nearest vaccine provider. Chippewa Co. also lists community providers on their vaccine appointment page, which you can find by clicking here.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Walk-ins are being accepted at the UW-Eau Claire clinic, located at Zorn Arena. The mass vaccination clinic in Rice Lake at UW-Eau Claire’s Barron County campus is also accepting appointments for Wisconsin residents ages 16 and over. The Rice Lake clinic is also administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Cases are on the decline in Chippewa Co., but the county remains at high risk for spread of COVID-19.

This week, Weideman provided some insight to Pfizer’s push to provide vaccines to people ages 12 and over, as well as what local school districts are doing regarding masking and physical distancing. Weideman also detailed the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services’ efforts to bring vaccines to organizations and how that might impact the area.

Last week, Weideman relayed information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding updated guidance for vaccinated individuals and mask use outdoors, the decision to un-pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and recent studies showing the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

You can view the full state dashboard below for vaccines or by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution in Chippewa Co., you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.