Local state senator holds budget listening session in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State Senator Jeff Smith spent Tuesday afternoon fielding questions from constituents about the Governor Tony Evers’ proposed state budget.

The proposed budget includes marijuana legalization, heavy investment in public education, and money to help businesses recover on the other side of the pandemic.

Smith says he’s happy to be able to hold an outdoor, in-person event and take back what he hears to Madison to share with his colleagues.

“As an elected official, this is the most important thing I can do is to represent people. To take back what I hear from them, personal stories. How the budget affects them and their personal lives and their business as well as their education. The budget does affect them in one way or another,” said Smith.

The Democrat says passing the governor’s budget will be an uphill battle with Republicans in the majority. However, he says he hopes both sides can come together to pass a budget that helps every Wisconsinite.

