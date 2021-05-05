Advertisement

Local state senator holds budget listening session in Eau Claire

Budget listening session
Budget listening session(WEAU)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State Senator Jeff Smith spent Tuesday afternoon fielding questions from constituents about the Governor Tony Evers’ proposed state budget.

The proposed budget includes marijuana legalization, heavy investment in public education, and money to help businesses recover on the other side of the pandemic.

Smith says he’s happy to be able to hold an outdoor, in-person event and take back what he hears to Madison to share with his colleagues.

“As an elected official, this is the most important thing I can do is to represent people. To take back what I hear from them, personal stories. How the budget affects them and their personal lives and their business as well as their education. The budget does affect them in one way or another,” said Smith.

The Democrat says passing the governor’s budget will be an uphill battle with Republicans in the majority. However, he says he hopes both sides can come together to pass a budget that helps every Wisconsinite.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
Barron County Emergency Response Team responded to the incident Sunday evening.
Chetek man taken into custody after hours-long standoff
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen

Latest News

Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee...
Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism
Anderson says in a letter that his disability prevents him from being physically present for...
Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely
(Source: AP)
Wisconsin leaders discuss President Biden’s first 100 days in office
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation