Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West head football coach Brad Murphy confirmed he has been fired from his position with MMSD athletics.

Murphy told NBC15′s sports that he was never notified that we would be let go but found out once the job listing was posted on MMSD’s website.

The former Regents head coach who took over Madison West in 2016 said he found out he was let go when going through twitter and saw reports that his position had been listed as a job opening. Murphy is yet to hear why he was let go.

“They don’t really value what we’ve done and I understand that, that’s unfortunate. The school district has unfortunately dropped the ball for these kids for the last 12 months and you know it’s unfortunate all these other schools have been having their kids playing sports and getting back to normal and we had to force their hand and do it. For these kids and I’m extremely excited that we did it.” Murphy said at Madison West Club Football practice on Tuesday.

“I just want to see MMSD care about our kids like our coaching staff does. If they do that this district will turn around and they’ll see great results from a lot of our at risk kids. They’ll see grades and the behavior going in the right way. Until they realize what athletics can do for kids, it’s not going to change.”

@MadisonWestFB's Brady Murphy on his message to MMSD after being let go as Madison West HS head coach.



"They don't really value what we've done and I understand that... I just want to see MMSD care about kids like our coaching staff does."



Full story: https://t.co/oEQpy4W3Xw pic.twitter.com/nwulwiL7Rf — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) May 4, 2021

“That’s my hope. I’m only one person. We fought the good fight for a while and we’ll continue to do so at the younger levels.”

Murphy anticipated this decision would be made after he started the Madison West Club Football team this spring to provide an opportunity for MMSD student-athletes at all four high schools to play football when MMSD would not offer in-person football.

“That’s not really my concern at all,” Murphy told NBC15 back in March, “My concern is for these kids to make sure they have some normalcy back in their life so they can start to have a senior football season like everyone else.”

“We wanted to show what true equity looks like.”



As all of Dane County starts the alternate fall season while MMSD still awaits a return to in-person sports,

Madison West Club Football provides the only opportunity for its students. @MadisonWestFB @Jaydonbott09 @JevanBoyton pic.twitter.com/oRhBefCBr7 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 11, 2021

Murphy’s efforts to provide an opportunity to student-athletes in Madison was well received by parents and students in the district.

“Just to have the kids out of the house, seeing each other again. Playing sports, exercising, has been really healing, right? It’s not just football but it’s been healing for all of these kids.” said Joanna Ivey who has a son on the team at MWCF’s first home game on April 10.

Big time SHOUT-OUT to the @MadisonWestFB team getting their FIRST HOME WIN today. @GeorgeBalekji and I are proud of ALL of you!!!! pic.twitter.com/skEvW215Ww — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) April 10, 2021

Madison West Club Football will play its last game of the alternate fall football season this Friday at Milton high school. Murphy will finish out coaching the rest of the season.

A spokesperson for MMSD said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that the district “cannot comment on personnel issues.”

