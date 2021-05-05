Advertisement

Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced

Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was given 41 months in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the arson fire that burned a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Branden Michael Wolfe was given 41 months in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to court documents, Wolfe pushed a barrel into a fire located in the entrance of the Third Precinct headquarters with the intent of accelerating it. Prosecutors say Wolfe also entered the police station and took several items, including a police vest, duty belt, handcuffs, baton, knife and ammunition.

