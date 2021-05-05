Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the arson fire that burned a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Branden Michael Wolfe was given 41 months in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to court documents, Wolfe pushed a barrel into a fire located in the entrance of the Third Precinct headquarters with the intent of accelerating it. Prosecutors say Wolfe also entered the police station and took several items, including a police vest, duty belt, handcuffs, baton, knife and ammunition.

