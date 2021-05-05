Advertisement

McCutchen hits 2 solo homers, Phillies beat Brewers 6-5

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer receives a new ball after giving up a home run to...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer receives a new ball after giving up a home run to Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5.

Nola struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.

Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save. Brewers starter Eric Lauer gave up six runs - two earned - and eight hits in six innings.

