Missing and murdered Indigenous women remembered during Crandon walk

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day was marked in Crandon with a walk from the Crandon courthouse to the Forest County Potawatomi Community Museum on Tuesday. The Forest County Chamber of Commerce shared photos of the event on its Facebook page.

The walk began at 9AM starting from the Crandon Courthouse, and will end at the FCPC Museum. A fire will be lit at noon... Posted by Forest County WI Chamber on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

President Joe Biden proclaimed May 5 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. He’s asking Americans and all levels of government to support Tribal governments and Tribal communities’ efforts to increase awareness of the issue of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives through appropriate programs and activities.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul launched the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force last July. It’s a partnership with Wisconsin Department of Justice and Indigenous communities to address and prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

“Today is a solemn day to remember those whose lives have been lost or who are missing due to abduction, homicide, or trafficking,” said AG Kaul. “But this is also a day when we can resolve to take action to help prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”

The task force met for the first time in December. One of its first goals is to create a database of murdered and missing Indigenous women from Wisconsin as there is currently no formal count.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Tribal Leaders from across Wisconsin met virtually to sign a proclamation to commemorate the day in the state. You can watch the event here.

MMIW Awareness Day 5/5/21) Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day Event with Tribal Leaders, Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes, AG Kaul (5/5/21) Posted by WEAU 13 News on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.