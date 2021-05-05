Oneida Nation holds tobacco burning ceremony to heal from shooting

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation held a healing and blessing ceremony Wednesday outside the casino and Radisson Hotel property where a gunman shot three people.

“The ceremony is a responsibility of Oneida people to take care of recovery and the spiritual needs of our community. We appreciate the support, empathy and professionalism that we have experienced from all the media we have encountered during this tragic incident,” reads a statement from the Oneida Nation.

A tobacco burning ceremony was held today to regain “emotional and spiritual” health following Saturday’s deadly shooting inside the hotel restaurant at the Oneida Casino Complex. pic.twitter.com/Nj5FrnbeGh — Joshua Peguero (@JoshuaPeguero) May 5, 2021

Tribal leaders told Action 2 News they are using long standing traditions and tools to spread a message of healing.

“Our belief in our traditions is that tobacco is a gift that was given to us, and it was more or less, our messenger to the creators land, and to all of creation. In this particular case, this tobacco as we burn it tomorrow, is to send that message of how much encouragement we need,” Artley Skenadore, high school principal of the Oneida Nation School System.

Oneida Nation has planned a community-wide ceremony for Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. at the Oneida Pow Wow grounds, N 7210 Seminary Rd.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into Saturday’s shooting at Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old former restaurant employee approached a waiter station and shot and killed 32-year-old Ian J. Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob T. Bartel.

The gunman left the restaurant and shot 28-year-old Dan Mulligan, another employee. Mulligan survived and is being treated at a Milwaukee hospital. CLICK HERE to donate to a GoFundMe for Mulligan’s medical expenses. Mulligan’s updated the GoFundMe Wednesday to say her brother had surgery for a G-tube.

Green Bay Police shot and killed the gunman in the parking lot. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is protocol during police shooting investigations.

Court records show a restraining order and an injunction were recently filed against the gunman, Bruce K. Pofahl.

We found that since the end of February, Pofahl had been cited for harassment, and also had a temporary restraining order filed against him by a woman listing him as a ‘former supervisor’. Since the woman is considered a victim of stalking, Action 2 News is not identifying her.

In the paperwork, the court granted an injunction, saying Pofahl couldn’t have contact with or harass her - but, it did not bar him from possessing guns.

While investigators believe Pofahl was targeting a specific person or people when he started shooting inside the Duck Creek restaurant Saturday night, they won’t say exactly who he was after.

