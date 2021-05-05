Red dresses hang to bring awareness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Inter-Tribal student council at UWEC presented an exhibit on campus on May 5th to be bring attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s day

The exhibit named, “Red Dress”, featured over 30 red dresses of various styles and sizes. The intention was to bring awareness to a group of individuals and a problem they face.

According to the council, homicide is the third leading cause of death in indigenous women aged 10-24 and the fifth for those 25-34.

The President of the council, Caroline Kernan, wants more people to know about this

“It’s not something that’s talked about a whole lot because a lot of our communities are so remote and recording things and recording statistics and data, it’s just not there,” Kernan said.

Council member Tressa Lange said being they presented movies and informational speakers in the past and this visual display was something they talked about for a while.

“This exhibit is something that has kind of been in the works for a while. We’ve talked about it for the past several years, but this is the first time it’s actually come to life,” Lange said.

Throughout the exhibit, statistics and phrases were written in chalk on the ground. The cracks were filled in with red chalk to represent the the court cases that fell through justice system.

Wisconsin Attorney General, Josh Kaul, launched a task force last year to prevent cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in the future. The task force also includes the Wisconsin Department of Justice and indigenous communities.

Maggie Jensen, who works in the office of multicultural affairs at UWEC, supports this task force to bring awareness and more resources to the issue.

“That task force is going to be making recommendations and it’s important for people to be aware that we have a task force and that they can support,” Jensen said.

The council will have a virtual discussion at 6 p.m. with Kristin Welch. Welch is the founder and executive director of the Waking Women Healing Institute.

For the zoom link and additional information, you can contact Maggie Jensen via email at jensemar@uwec.edu.

