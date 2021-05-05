Sam’s Club, Walmart pharmacies offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine at any Sam’s Club or Walmart pharmacy without an appointment, the company announced Tuesday.

There are 98 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Wisconsin, the company added, that are all offering walk-in appointments.

Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said as supply and vaccine eligibility has expanded, it has allowed to company to offer walk-ins, as supply allows, and reach more people.

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Pegus.

Customers and the company’s associates can also make an appointment on Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club’s website.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days per week while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. Customers are also not required to be Sam’s Club members to get their vaccine there.

The pharmacies are administering all three vaccines approved for use in the U.S.—Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.

