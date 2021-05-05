Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 4th

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy day of action on the diamond as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Hudson and Regis takes on Stanley-Boyd in high school baseball. In college action, UW-Eau Claire battles UW-La Crosse in both baseball and softball. Local hockey players win a national title with the Janesville Jr. Jets and girls soccer action as Eau Claire North hosts Superior.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
Barron County Emergency Response Team responded to the incident Sunday evening.
Chetek man taken into custody after hours-long standoff
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen

Latest News

García homers in 10th, Rangers come back to beat Twins 6-3
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer receives a new ball after giving up a home run to...
McCutchen hits 2 solo homers, Phillies beat Brewers 6-5
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets'...
Bucks rally in 4th to beat Nets 124-118, clinch playoff spot
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing