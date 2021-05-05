Advertisement

Spring planting in Wisconsin ahead of schedule

(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin farmers say spring planting is ahead of schedule this year.

Some essential crops, including soybeans and corn, have already been planted because drier weather has allowed farmers to get out into their fields earlier than previous years.

A weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says planting for Wisconsin’s staple crops is well ahead of the five-year average.

Wisconsin Farmers Union spokeswoman Danielle Endvick says farmers usually aim to finish planting by Memorial Day, but this year, many will have their crops in the ground by Mother’s Day.

