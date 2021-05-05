Advertisement

Spring planting in Wisconsin ahead of schedule

A weekly crop report from the USDA says planting for Wisconsin’s staple crops is well ahead of...
A weekly crop report from the USDA says planting for Wisconsin’s staple crops is well ahead of the five-year average.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin farmers say spring planting is ahead of schedule this year.

Some essential crops, including soybeans and corn, have already been planted because drier weather has allowed farmers to get out into their fields earlier than previous years.

A weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says planting for Wisconsin’s staple crops is well ahead of the five-year average.

Wisconsin Farmers Union spokeswoman Danielle Endvick says farmers usually aim to finish planting by Memorial Day, but this year, many will have their crops in the ground by Mother’s Day,

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
gavel.
Augusta man charged after officials respond to house fire, find marijuana plants
Eau Claire School Board learns about declining test scores
Ruth Palacios and Arturo Xelo, a married couple from Mexico, work at their fruit stand in the...
How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it
A photo posted on social media shows the juror attending an event where George Floyd's siblings...
Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest

Latest News

SPONSORED: When to schedule an annual mammogram around a COVID-19 vaccine
59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has now had at least one dose of vaccine.
Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday
BUDDY CHECK: Covid-19 Vaccine Could Cause Additional Delays in Mammograms (5/5/21)
BUDDY CHECK: Covid-19 Vaccine Could Cause Additional Delays in Mammograms (5/5/21)
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview...
Governor Evers appoints three members to the State Board of Agriculture