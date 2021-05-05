Advertisement

Tourism spending takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus

All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties experienced a decline in tourism activity last year compared to 2019.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State tourism officials say the coronavirus pandemic caused a 30% decline in direct spending by tourists in Wisconsin in 2020, but they are optimistic the industry will rebound this year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, spending dropped about $4 billion last year to $9.8 billion.  

All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties experienced a decline in tourism activity last year compared to 2019. But officials say the first four months of this year are shaping up to be better than 2019.

National research shows 87 percent of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

