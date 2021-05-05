Upcoming summer events will create more than memories

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With events coming back to the Chippewa Valley, there’s reason to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, which is May 2-8.

“I think the biggest impact everything’s going to have is just for people to get out and enjoy able as social animals that we truly really are,” Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Executive Director Rusty Volk said.

Events like the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and ONEFest also bring in tourists and their wallets.

“Events really are so incredibly important and often times they infuse a massive amount of money into a community or into a county,” said Julie Fox with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

She said those dollars aren’t just limited to the fairgrounds.

“The jobs, the businesses that are supported by travelers coming to state go well beyond the tourist attractions or the events themselves,” Fox said. “It’s the other businesses in the community that are supported by those travelers coming, staying, spending time in the community and traveling beyond perhaps the primary reason for their visit.”

Volk said these events certainly make a difference in Chippewa Falls.

“It’s critical to have events such as ONEFest, such as the fair, etc. that we have that really bring people back to Chippewa Falls,” he said. “People need to travel, they want to travel, they can’t wait to travel. And they can’t wait to spend some money. Quite frankly, they want to buy a very expensive beer and enjoy it.”

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism also presented ONEFest with a Joint Effort Marking (JEM) Grant worth $39,550.

ONEFest is a Christian music festival scheduled for July 23-25 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

