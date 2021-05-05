Advertisement

Walz to issue timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz announced he is lifting coronavirus restrictions in Minnesota, citing rising vaccinations and declining COVID-19 cases.(YouTube/Office of the Governor of Minnesota via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov Tim Walz plans to announce a timeline on Thursday for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota while doubling down on the state’s vaccination push.

Walz will announce his plan in a live address at noon, followed by a news conference.

Walz has not given details but said Tuesday that “Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a very normal-looking summer.”

The governor and health officials announced earlier Wednesday that 2 million Minnesotans have now completed the vaccination process. About 59% of the 16-and-over population has had at least one dose, and nearly 46% have completed the series.

