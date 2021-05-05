Wisconsin Department of Tourism expecting a big year for travel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Travel and Tourism Week kicked off Monday, highlighting that Wisconsin is in for a busy summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism predicts this summer travelers will catch up on missed vacations. They foresee larger groups traveling for longer periods. Already WDT is seeing numbers for 2+ night vacations, surpassing their record-setting tourism year in 2019.

Nick Ockwig with the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau said with the return of festivals, sporting events and more, Wausau is hopeful it will get some traction from travelers.

“Everybody has been cooped up over this last year and for good reasons for safety. But now everybody, it’s kind of revenge again on the missed vacations. So we’re looking forward to it and we hope we have lots of visitors here in central Wisconsin,” Ockwig said.

A recent survey by the American Society of Travel Advisors indicates that 87% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

While 2020 was a hard year for businesses and tourism, the WDT reported that 90 million people still visited Wisconsin. This summer the state is hoping for more steady and strong numbers.

This week-long promotion follows news from the Department of Natural Resources announcing loosened restrictions and increased capacity in the state parks.

