2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Sheboygan teens were killed Wednesday evening when their car collided head-on with semi on a Columbia Co. highway.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m., in the Township of Marcellon, near Pardeeville.

Investigators have stated that 2009 Pontiac G6 the teens were in was heading east on the highway when it collided with the tractor trailer. They are still working to determine which vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office. Neither the 17-year-old driver nor the 15-year-old passenger’s names were released because of their age.

The 27-year-old Eau Claire man driving the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aspire St. Claire Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office and state authorities are continuing their investigation of the wreck.

