COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Stout, Mayo Clinic Health System and Dunn County Public Health all teamed up together to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Stout’s campus.

The vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Stout’s Sports and Fitness Center. Parking will be available in lots 4 and 29, which are near the building.

Participants will have their dose of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson-Jassen vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials note that if you opt in for Pfizer, you should plan to receive your second dose at the same location on Thursday, June 3.

The vaccine is free and no insurance card will be required.

Advance registration is requested but not required. Walk-ins will be accepted.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Dunn County Department of Public Health at 715-232-2188.

