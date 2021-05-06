Culver’s raises money for FFA with $1 treats Thursday

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WEAU) - Culver’s restaurants are raising money for local chapters of the National FFA Organization with $1 treats on Thursday.

People who visit a Culver’s location can order $1 scoops of vanilla, chocolate, or a daily special of frozen custard. Proceeds from the $1 go directly to the FFA.

Culver’s has held its Scoops of Thanks Day since 2013, raising over $3 million for the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and agricultural education.

A special flavor will be available Thursday: Mooey Gooey Twist, which is custard topped with caramel and chopped bits of chocolate. Culver’s says the flavor’s name is a nod to dairy farmers.

Scoops of Thanks Day means $1 single scoops of Vanilla, Chocolate or the special Flavor of the Day, Mooey Gooey Twist, this Thursday!! Every dollar raised supports agricultural education. pic.twitter.com/OolrXWzPo3 — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) May 3, 2021

If people would like to donate directly without purchasing any product, they can go to Culver’s website or click here.

