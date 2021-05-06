Advertisement

Eau Claire Firehouse Subs offering free subs for nurses Thursday

Nurses can get free subs Thursday at Firehouse Subs in Eau Claire.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Firehouse Subs is offering free food for nurses on Thursday for National Nurses Day.

Nurses who are in uniform or show an I.D. or badge will be able to receive a free medium sub. Only in-store orders are eligible for the free sub.

According to Firehouse Subs, a part of all sales from the restaurant benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated nearly $100,000 to first responders in the Eau Claire area.

Firehouse Subs is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday on Prill Road, near Kohl’s east of the Golf Road exit off of Highway 53.

For more information about the restaurant, you can go to Firehouse Subs’ website here.

