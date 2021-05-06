Advertisement

GOP eyeing tax cut as they prepare to gut Evers’ plan

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who head the Legislature’s budget committee are telling Wisconsin’s business leaders that they are optimistic a tax cut will be a part of the next two-year spending plan.

The lawmakers on Wednesday told Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that details on what type of tax cut and how much were still being discussed.

Discussion of a tax cut comes as the budget committee plans on Thursday to cut hundreds of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposals from the budget, including $1 billion in tax increases mostly on capital gains and manufacturing income.

Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said Wednesday that of the nearly 300 measures to be removed by Republicans from Evers’ state budget, the legalization of cannabis is also slated to be nixed.

“It is past time Wisconsin brings itself into the modern era,” said Agard. “We are an island of prohibition and our outdated drug laws are contributing to harming communities of color, farmers, and other underserved areas in our state. As the state with the worst racial disparities in the nation, legalizing cannabis is a good way to start righting past wrongs.”

Sen. Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in an April interview that marijuana is still illegal under federal law. Discussions about legalization should happen in Washington and not by “some rogue state without actual science behind it,” the Associated Press quoted him saying.

