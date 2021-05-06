Gov. Tony Evers visits Eau Claire, promotes tourism

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers are highlighting national travel and tourism week with a trip around the state.

Thursday, the couple visited Eau Claire with a stop at the Chippewa Valley Museum.

They took time to learn more about the history of this part of western Wisconsin.

They mentioned the museum has done a great job of remembering the past.

“We can look at what goes on in Wisconsin Dells or we can look at what goes on right here in Eau Claire in this building. They are both equally important to tourism, the economy and most importantly a cultural institution like this to remember what Chippewa Valley was like and why it is the way it is.”

After the museum tour, the Governor visited the Local Store at Volume One before heading to Bayfield.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.