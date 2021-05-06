Advertisement

Gregorius’ slam holds up in Phillies’ 5-4 win over Brewers

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 for their third straight win.

The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Tyrone Taylor hit a pinch-hit homer for the Brewers, and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs.

José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

