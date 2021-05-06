Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire

Eau Claire County fire
Eau Claire County fire(WEAU)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple fire departments have responded to a fire in Eau Claire County.

WEAU’s photographer at the scene says this is happening in the area of Strum, near County Rd D and Eagle Rd. County Rd D is blocked off, and flames could be seen coming from the structure.

At this time, our photographer doesn’t know what type of structure is on fire.

Stay with WEAU 13 News for updates.

