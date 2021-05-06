Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
gavel.
Augusta man charged after officials respond to house fire, find marijuana plants
Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was given 41 months in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty...
Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced
Wisconsin Dells veteran says he paid $3,000 for paving work that was never done.
Charges filed against contractor accused of failing to complete paving job after veteran paid thousands

Latest News

A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Couple beaten while visiting Miami Beach, arrest made
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain
Nurses can get free subs Thursday at Firehouse Subs in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Firehouse Subs offering free subs for nurses Thursday
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’