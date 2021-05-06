Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. (WEAU) -A man was arrested in Jackson County on Wednesday after failing to stop for law enforcement. A search of the vehicle revealed the driver to be in possession of meth, heroin, and prescription pills.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Mikel Koller failed to stop for a deputy and passed vehicles in a no passing zone in the Town of Adams.

Koller eventually stopped on his own and cooperated with officials. He was found to have a revoked driving status and was out on bond for carrying a concealed weapon. He also had a known history of drug use.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found him to be in possession of multiple drugs.

He was then arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.