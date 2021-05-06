Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle

Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. (WEAU) -A man was arrested in Jackson County on Wednesday after failing to stop for law enforcement. A search of the vehicle revealed the driver to be in possession of meth, heroin, and prescription pills.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Mikel Koller failed to stop for a deputy and passed vehicles in a no passing zone in the Town of Adams.

Koller eventually stopped on his own and cooperated with officials. He was found to have a revoked driving status and was out on bond for carrying a concealed weapon. He also had a known history of drug use.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found him to be in possession of multiple drugs.

He was then arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
gavel.
Augusta man charged after officials respond to house fire, find marijuana plants
Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was given 41 months in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty...
Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced

Latest News

The first step takes effect at noon Friday. It removes capacity limits for outdoor dining,...
Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules
Man arrested in Jackson County, accused of firing gun at wife
Nurses can get free subs Thursday at Firehouse Subs in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Firehouse Subs offering free subs for nurses Thursday
The Hershey Company announced a recall for their Hershey Shell Topping after several bottles...
Hershey recalls on Chocolate Shell Topping bottles filled with Heath’s topping