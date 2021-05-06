Man arrested in Jackson County, accused of firing gun at wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested in Jackson County on Wednesday after a 9-1-1 call accused him of firing a gun at his wife as she was leaving their residence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Heller, 36, cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was arrested for first degree attempted reckless homicide among other things.

The sheriff’s office adds that a 9-1-1 call was made from a female who reported her husband had shot a gun at her while she was leaving their Town of Manchester residence. The couple’s two-year-old child was at the residence with Heller as the incident happened.

Officials add that this investigation is ongoing.

