Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules

The first step takes effect at noon Friday. It removes capacity limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has announced a timeline for lifting nearly all the state’s COVID-19 restrictions by May 28.

His plans also drops the statewide masking requirement no later than July 1, or once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older get their first vaccine shot.

The governor says Minnesota’s vaccination effort has put the state in a strong position to safely transition toward life as it used to be.

About 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series.

