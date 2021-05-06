Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that nearly all counties in the state have a high case activity level for COVID-19.

According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider data illustration notes that the number of vaccine doses administered is falling among all provider types.

Nearly 44% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 35.8% of residents have already completed their vaccine series.

Today's #COVID19_WI update has 68 counties at high case activity level. See what's happening where you live, and use the #data to protect yourself and #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/QfczefBYFg — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 6, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider data illustration notes that the number of vaccine doses administered is falling among all provider types.

The providers listed by DHS include Health Care Providers, Pharmacies, community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments and other. Each of these groups seemed to peak during the week of April 6-13. Health care providers had administered the most vaccines, at 150,055 doses. During the latest week of vaccinations, 85,172 vaccines were given out.

Vaccinators report 35.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 2,086,243 residents age 16 and older. We’re nearing 44% getting at least one dose of vaccine (43.9%), which is 2,555,105 residents so far.

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Wisconsin health officials reported COVID-19 deaths in the double digits Thursday for a third straight day and the fourth time in a week.

There were 14 deaths in 12 counties, including two deaths added in both Brown and Winnebago counties, while Calumet, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waupaca all added one death. The death toll from the COVID-19 virus rose to 6,877, adding more than 100 deaths in 9 days, a pace we haven’t seen since the end of February and early March. The state is averaging 9 deaths per day, down from 13 one week ago because a day when the state added 34 deaths to the count is no longer in the 7-day average.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

68 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday mornings. That’s above the 7-day average of 59 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Wednesday that 336 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, with 93 in intensive care. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s daily tally of current hospitalizations takes deaths and discharges into account.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.