Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person

Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.(Onalaska Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONALASKA Wis. (WEAU) - Onalaska Police have confirmed that possible human remains that were found off of State Highway 53 near Sand Lake Road are those of missing person Tyler Henry.

Police say they responded to the report of possible human remains on April 25 and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed them to be Henry.

Henry was reported last seen on Sept. 2, 2020.

Officials say the investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play. Police are awaiting the final autopsy report, which could take several more weeks.

Onalaska Police also had that they have worked closed with the Henry family over the past eight months, while attempted to locate Henry. They extend their sympathies to the family.

