Plans moving forward for Pablo Group’s “Sawmill Flats” near Cannery District in Eau Claire

Pablo Group plans to begin construction on the three story apartment building this summer.
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pablo Group is looking to bring more affordable housing to Eau Claire.

Plans are moving forward for a three story apartment building to be called “Sawmill Flats”. It will be built in the 200 block of Maxon St. across from the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre just outside the quickly developing Cannery District. The proposed project would be near trails, parks, public transportation, convenience stores and a brewery.

Pablo Group has said the goal of this project is to provide more attainable housing options in downtown Eau Claire.

“It is all about giving an opportunity to a broader range of Eau Claire,” said Patrick Williams, Marketing Manager for Pablo Group.

Williams said rent for a one bedroom unit will be around $500 to $600 and a three bedroom unit will rent for $1,000 to $1,200 each month. Sawmill Flats is unlike some of Pablo Group’s more expensive rentable properties, which are preservations of historical buildings and have higher construction costs.

“The goal with this being a new building solely being aimed at being attainable rent, we feel it is something we can accomplish,” Williams said.

The project has the support of JONAH’s Affordable Housing Task Force.

“This is a really good option for adding a few more units that are affordable,” said Judi Mosely, Co-Chair of the task force. “It makes a really nice transition to what is probably going to be more expensive housing along the river to some of the older and some of the more affordable housing starting at 2nd, 3rd and 4th St.”

Mosely says a lack of affordable housing is a concern across the state, including in the Chippewa Valley. The rent prices named by the Pablo Group for Sawmill Flats fall under the “affordable” category.

“At $600 a month ,a single person who works and makes $11.25 an hour would be able to afford this without an unduly burden,” she said. “For a three bedroom, two adults who are making $43,000 dollars a year combined, that would still be affordable for them.”

With concerns of gentrification in areas like the Cannery District, Mosely says more attainable and affordable housing, like the Sawmill Flats, becomes even more important.

According to a 2017 report, close to 70% of people living in the neighborhood had an annual income less than $25,000 and more than 60% rent their homes.

“This neighborhood is at risk of a developer starting to buy up properties and displacing those families, so it is vital that developers such as Pablo meet the need of this wider neighborhood area and not simply focus on profit,” said Susan Wolfgram, Co-Chair of the task force.

In the same 2017 report, median rent in the neighborhood was listed as $836.

The proposed project has already been approved by Eau Claire City Council and Plan Commission. Construction is set to begin this summer and be complete by next spring.

