UPDATE: Silver Alert for MN man canceled

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Silver Alert Cancelled - Located Safe 5/5/21 11:03 PM

A Silver Alert is issued statewide for a missing 93-year-old man last seen near Barron.

Roberto Sobalvarro of Big Lake, Minnesota was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at the Cenex Gas Station on Hwy 8 near Barron.

He is driving a 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta, MN license plate MZR928.

Sobalvarro suffers from dementia. He was on his way to Elk River. He has no cell phone with him and his direction of travel is unknown since Elk River. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Big Lake Police Department in Minnesota at 763-765-3500.

