Suspect taken into custody after standoff with law enforcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken into custody Thursday after a standoff with law enforcement in Rice Lake.

Police say at 7:10 a.m. they were dispatched to an active domestic violence incident, with a suspect who reportedly had a firearm inside. The victim and children were able to leave the residence.

Xavier Santiago Torres was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they attempted to negotiate with Torres, but were not successful. Eventually they were able to take him into custody after he refused. Police say they used oleoresin capsicum spray to gain control.

