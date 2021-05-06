United States officially hotter than it was 10 years ago, says NOAA

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The official Class 3 milk price for April came out yesterday at $17.67 a hundred—the highest price so far this year. That April price was $1.52 more than March and was also $4.60 more than last April. For the first 4 months of this year, the Class 3 average is $16.40.

A group of national dairy leaders met earlier this week with the new U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai. Their main message to her was she needed to work toward eliminating non-tariff barriers to U.S. dairy exports and expand market access for our dairy products. One of those dairy leaders, Jim Mulhern, president of the National Milk Producers Federation, pointed out that she needs to ensure Canada meets its trade obligations for dairy under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement, make sure Mexico maintains a normal flow of trade and work to offset the European Union’s attempts to limit our foreign sales by misusing the geographical indicators tag.

You wouldn’t know it by our recent weather but, according to research just released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States is now officially hotter than it was 10 years ago. That new research shows our yearly normal temperature is now 53.3 degrees, up 1 degree over the past 20 years. Just about every place in the country has warmed in the past 2 decades, except Fargo, North Dakota. In Fargo the temperature has dropped a tenth of a degree. Scientists also found that most of the eastern and central parts of the country have gotten wetter while the west is considerably drier than 20 years ago.

Plans are moving forward for this year’s Farm Technology days at Huntsinger farms here in Eau Claire County from July 20th through the 22nd. The Executive Committee has announced the annual media day, scheduled for June 15th, will be held as a virtual event this year because of ongoing health concerns. Show officials say they will have a zoom presentation containing videos, background information, photos, show programs and access to all show officials. They are planning to have those officials available for interviews on the 15th as well as June 16th, 17th and 18th.

