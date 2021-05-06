Advertisement

UW System to restart summer youth programs

(unsplash.com)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they plan to restart summer youth programs this year. The system canceled its youth programs and camps last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country.

System officials said Thursday that they feel they can resume the programs and camps this year thanks to renewed demand and better knowledge of how to contain the disease.

The system plans to require pre-arrival testing, symptom screening, masks, social distancing and train instructors on safety protocols. System President Tommy Thompson in February called for all institutions to offer 75% of classes in-person for the 2021-22 academic year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
gavel.
Augusta man charged after officials respond to house fire, find marijuana plants
Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was given 41 months in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty...
Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced

Latest News

2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.
Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level
UPDATE: Eau Claire County averaging six cases of COVID-19 a day
CVTC named Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia as its next president.
CVTC names Beaton-Garcia new president