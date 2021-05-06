Advertisement

Virtual discussion about Wisconsin’s forest products industry held Thursday

(NBC15)
By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The future of Wisconsin’s forest products industry was behind a virtual discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Thursday. The event was headlined by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

The WEDC says input from the session would allow the state to set new goals for managing Wisconsin’s more than 17 million acres of forests.

Barnes says, “This past Earth Day, a few days ago, the governor pledged to plant 75 million trees to serve 125,000 acres of forest land by 2030. This is a step that will result in 28 - almost 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide stored over the next 50 years, which is going to be critical to get us to where we need to be to meet our carbon reduction goals.”

