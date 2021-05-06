Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Cheeto and Lucy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLARK & EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Cheetos are a favorite snack food, but we think you’ll love this cat named Cheeto more.

She is two years old. Cheeto was surrendered to the Clark County Humane Society when there were too many kitties in her previous home.

Cheeto seeks out attention from people, and she loves other cats as well. One of her favorite kitty friends is Frank, who’s also looking for a home.

Staff at CCHS say Cheeto has a sweet and a gentle personality. Adopting this Cheeto is even better than eating a bag of Cheetos - partly because your fingers won’t turn orange!

Click HERE for the adoption application.

---

Let’s be honest, we can all be a little grouchy at times, and that’s also the case for Lucy. You’d probably be grouchy too if you were a dog and missing your person.

Lucy is a nine-year-old terrier living at Bob’s House for Dogs. She isn’t a fan of young children, but she might be okay with older children who are respectful of her.

She just had a teeth cleaning, which she’s really excited about! Lucy is also a fan of walks, belly rubs and snuggles. We hope you see the very sweet side this gal has in her.

Click HERE to fill out an application.

