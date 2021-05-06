Advertisement

UPDATE: Eau Claire County averaging six cases of COVID-19 a day

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department gave a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The health department said 11,500 people in the county have ever tested positive, which is more than 10% of the county population.

Eau Claire County is averaging six cases a day.

86 residents and their close contacts are actively under isolation at the moment.

392 residents have ever been admitted in the hospital for COVID-19, and a total of 107 people have died.

There are currently five active public health investigation. None are in long term care setting and there is only one in an education setting

Our state rating remains high, with 97 cases in two weeks. This line remains flat.

Testing also remains flat with 214 tests per day on average.

Community spread remains in the red.

Vaccination measure is currently green and is estimated to remain green

86,237 total vaccine doses have been given in Eau Claire County.

46% of residents have gotten at least one dose, 40% have completed their series.

Health department officials remind people if get their first and second dose of the same vaccine brand.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is scheduled to give a 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 update.

To watch the livestream, click here.

