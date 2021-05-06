Advertisement

Yang makes first start in majors; Rangers beat Twins 3-1

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Hyeon-Jong Yang made his first major league start after 14 years in the Korea Baseball Organization, getting the Texas Rangers off to a strong start in an eventual 3-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Nate Lowe had a pair of hits and scored a run for Texas, who won for the fourth time in five games.

John King (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Yang and Ian Kennedy notched his ninth save. Lewis Thorpe (0-1) surrendered three runs on five hits in five innings for Minnesota. Mitch Garver homered for the Twins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel.
Augusta man charged after officials respond to house fire, find marijuana plants
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Eau Claire School Board learns about declining test scores
Ruth Palacios and Arturo Xelo, a married couple from Mexico, work at their fruit stand in the...
How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it

Latest News

Gregorius’ slam holds up in Phillies’ 5-4 win over Brewers
Bucks edge Wizards 135-134 to earn fourth straight victory
North vs. Memorial soccer
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 5th
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing