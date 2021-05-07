Advertisement

2 Minnesota men arrested after Osseo traffic stop reveals meth, THC, stolen rifle and more

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Minnesota men were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop revealed meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, body armor and a stolen rifle in a vehicle.

Osseo Police say Anthony West, 25 from International Falls, was identified as the driver who was stopped for a speed violation near mile marker 88 on I94 at 3:01 a.m. Michael Rueckert, 33 of Clearwater, was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.

A K9 unit was used and alerted law enforcement to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Officials then found the drugs and a stolen rifle from North St. Paul.

West was out on parole from a Minnesota drug charge, and Rueckert was on parole from a Minnesota violent assault charge.

Both men were booked into the Trempealeau County Jail.

