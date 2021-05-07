Bond set at $25,000 for man charged with stalking in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused of stalking a woman who has been missing since October.

A judge ruled Wednesday there is enough evidence Jesus Contreras Perez to head to trial for stalking resulting in bodily harm.

The woman, who is not named in the criminal complaint, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2020. On Oct. 5, 2020 investigators said a friend of the woman said in July the two had been walking when Contreras Perez got out of his car and approached them. The woman later told her friend Contreras Perez was stalking her.

A separate person told authorities in June 2020 the alleged victim said Contreras Perez made threatening comments and physically injured her.

Contreras Perez is schedule to enter a plea to the charged on June 8.

