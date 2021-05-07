Diaper Drive to benefit poor and low-income families in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 1 in 3 U.S. families struggle with diaper need, the ability to provide clean, dry diapers for their babies nationwide. That’s why WEAU 13 News is partnering with the Junior League of Eau Claire and Feed My People Food Bank to help families in need.

Through a partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, the Junior League of Eau Claire is able to purchase 30,000 diapers for $4,500. That’s just 15 cents per diaper.

WEAU will broadcast live Friday, May 7th at Festival Foods on Mall Drive in Eau Claire-- where you can help with our goal to raise over $150,000 in diapers and donations to support area families.

Diapers and donations will then be distributed to poor and low income families living in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

“All I can tell you is that diapers don’t stick around long. 30,000 diapers might last two months, maybe if that. At the height of the pandemic, 30,000 diapers went in two weeks. So we’re really looking forward to hopefully diapers for a year or so on hand,” says Emily Cinquegrana, President of the Junior League of Eau Claire.

You can drop off packages of diapers at any Festival Foods in Eau Claire or at the RCU location on Woodward Avenue in Chippewa Falls until May 21st.

You can also donate money online at rcu.org/diaperdrive Thanks also to United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley for their support of the Diaper Drive.

