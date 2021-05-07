Advertisement

Eau Claire Parks & Rec celebrates National Pet Week with “Strut Your Mutt” event

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry took time to salute our canine friends during National Pet Week with the “Strut your Mutt” event Thursday evening.

Nine vendors were set up at Hobbs Boat Landing and along the Chippewa Valley Bike Trail.

The event gave dog owners the chance to give their pooch everything from a nail trim to a therapeutic massage.

“We, in events like this, want to promote all of our canines. Some of the areas in Eau Claire that have agencies that assist, not only daycare for pets, but grooming and there are all kinds of services. So, we want to help and promote not only them, but we really want to celebrate and just bring a bunch of our canine friends down here,” said Julie Booth with Eau Claire Parks and Rec.

