Farmers celebrated during May Beef Month

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers in the beef industry are celebrated in Wisconsin during May Beef Month.

The Wisconsin Beef Council says it is a time to recognize the beef farmers’ contributions to the economy and support the industry as temperatures warm up and people get ready to grill this summer.

“In Wisconsin, we are known for our agricultural commodities and the beef industry contributes $1.7 billion in agricultural cash receipt and that has a huge part not only in the economy and job creation but also when we look at local food security,” said Kaitlyn Riley, Director of Communications and Outreach for the Wisconsin Beef Council.

While Wisconsin is widely known for its dairy, Riley said the two industries go hand in hand. The state ranks 12th in the U.S. in the cattle feeding industry and beef accounts for 15% of all Wisconsin agricultural cash receipts according to the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Brookview Acres in Fairchild, WI is one of the state’s 14,000 beef farms recognized during May Beef Month.

“It is a great way to raise a family and it is a great way to provide a high quality food product for our country and do it in a sustainable way,” said Clarence “Butch” Boettcher, a 4th generation farmer who co-owns Brookview Acres with his son.

As the industry evolves and technology advances, farmers like Boettcher are focusing on sustainability.

“That has been a focus not only in my lifetime but in my father’s as well,” he said. “We have to treat the land well or we will lose our way of life. We are very careful about that on this farm with things like sod water ways, things like grass filter strips, contour farming, contour strips.”

The last year was tough for farmers as meat processing plants were hit hard by the pandemic but Boettcher predicts the beef industry will come out on top.

“As farmers we are used to adjusting and fighting our way through those kinds of things like the pandemic,” he said.

In May Beef Month, people can support farmers by buying an eating beef. The Wisconsin Beef Council also recommends people educate themselves about the industry and listen to farmers and their stories.

