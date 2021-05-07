Advertisement

Farmers celebrated during May Beef Month

By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers in the beef industry are celebrated in Wisconsin during May Beef Month.

The Wisconsin Beef Council says it is a time to recognize the beef farmers’ contributions to the economy and support the industry as temperatures warm up and people get ready to grill this summer.

“In Wisconsin, we are known for our agricultural commodities and the beef industry contributes $1.7 billion in agricultural cash receipt and that has a huge part not only in the economy and job creation but also when we look at local food security,” said Kaitlyn Riley, Director of Communications and Outreach for the Wisconsin Beef Council.

While Wisconsin is widely known for its dairy, Riley said the two industries go hand in hand. The state ranks 12th in the U.S. in the cattle feeding industry and beef accounts for 15% of all Wisconsin agricultural cash receipts according to the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Brookview Acres in Fairchild, WI is one of the state’s 14,000 beef farms recognized during May Beef Month.

“It is a great way to raise a family and it is a great way to provide a high quality food product for our country and do it in a sustainable way,” said Clarence “Butch” Boettcher, a 4th generation farmer who co-owns Brookview Acres with his son.

As the industry evolves and technology advances, farmers like Boettcher are focusing on sustainability.

“That has been a focus not only in my lifetime but in my father’s as well,” he said. “We have to treat the land well or we will lose our way of life. We are very careful about that on this farm with things like sod water ways, things like grass filter strips, contour farming, contour strips.”

The last year was tough for farmers as meat processing plants were hit hard by the pandemic but Boettcher predicts the beef industry will come out on top.

“As farmers we are used to adjusting and fighting our way through those kinds of things like the pandemic,” he said.

In May Beef Month, people can support farmers by buying an eating beef. The Wisconsin Beef Council also recommends people educate themselves about the industry and listen to farmers and their stories.

For beef recipes, cooking tips and more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (5/6/21)
SPASH vs. Memorial playoff soccer
SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 6th
Strut Your Mutt
Eau Claire Parks & Rec celebrates National Pet Week with “Strut Your Mutt” event
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (5/6/21)