Flags to fly at half-staff on May 15 to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Photo: Michael Holzworth
Photo: Michael Holzworth(WNDU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered from sunrise on Saturday, May 15, until sunset that day to coincide with Peace Officers Memorial Day.

In his statement, the governor recognized their efforts when putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their community and declared “the people of Wisconsin are grateful for this service and honor and remember peace officers who have given their lives.”

Federal law enshrined Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, the final day of Police Week.

