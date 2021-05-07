Halmstad second graders get red carpet experience

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Falls second graders were treated to the red carpet experience Friday morning.

For the past month, Halmstad Elementary School second graders have been working on their wax museum project.

For this project, students chose a historical figure, researched that person, wrote biographies, and dressed up as that figure.

Due to the pandemic, parents were not able to come to the event, but teachers surprised the students with an entire red carpet experience.

Second grade teacher Amy Lee says, “we would roll out the red carpet for the kids to celebrate the ending of our project. Chubb’s Party Bus donated the limo for us so the kids get to get in the limo, and then exit on the red carpet and they’re going to be getting an Oscar for all of their hard work this year.”

About 70 students received an Oscar Award for their performance.

