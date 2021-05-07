UPDATE: Chippewa Falls intersections cleared after gas break

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police says the area has been cleared and first responders were able to clear the gas.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is warning the public of several closed intersections after a gas break.

Officials say the gas break is at the intersection of Irvine Street and Greenville Street in Chippewa Falls. There are no injuries but the area is being evacuated. People are asked to avoid the area.

The following intersections will be closed:

Irvine Street and Lafayette Street

Chippewa Street and Greenville Street

Linden Street and Irvine Street

Irvine Street and A Street

Update The area has been cleared and first responders cleared the gas. You may now pass through the area as... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.