Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa Falls intersections cleared after gas break

File photo
File photo(Gray Media)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police says the area has been cleared and first responders were able to clear the gas.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is warning the public of several closed intersections after a gas break.

Officials say the gas break is at the intersection of Irvine Street and Greenville Street in Chippewa Falls. There are no injuries but the area is being evacuated. People are asked to avoid the area.

The following intersections will be closed:

Irvine Street and Lafayette Street

Chippewa Street and Greenville Street

Linden Street and Irvine Street

Irvine Street and A Street

Update The area has been cleared and first responders cleared the gas. You may now pass through the area as...

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle
According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.
Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level

Latest News

Generic police lights
2 Minnesota men arrested after Osseo traffic stop reveals meth, THC, stolen rifle and more
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Archdiocese sues Wisconsin over prisoner visit restrictions
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (5/7/21)