UPDATE: Chippewa Falls intersections cleared after gas break
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police says the area has been cleared and first responders were able to clear the gas.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department is warning the public of several closed intersections after a gas break.
Officials say the gas break is at the intersection of Irvine Street and Greenville Street in Chippewa Falls. There are no injuries but the area is being evacuated. People are asked to avoid the area.
The following intersections will be closed:
Irvine Street and Lafayette Street
Chippewa Street and Greenville Street
Linden Street and Irvine Street
Irvine Street and A Street
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.