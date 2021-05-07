Advertisement

Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors for fire alert failure

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and...
Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kidde is recalling 226,000 smoke detectors, stating they fail to alert customers to fires.

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and their combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. Some of the models will have the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” on the front.

The recalled models were sold at WalMart, Home Depot, Menards and Amazon between May 2019 and September 2020.

No incidents have been reported yet, but people with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.

Affected customers can submit a claim online or by calling 844-796-9972. The company promises to send a replacement within three days of receiving the claim.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle
According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.
Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level

Latest News

FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator...
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
This latest round of aid for renters was included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President...
White House allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance
Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term
The U.S. pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald...
Talks ‘intensify’ on bringing US back to Iran nuclear deal