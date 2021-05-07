Man arrested in Chippewa Falls after 3 different reports of stolen vehicles, keys

CHIPPEWA FALLS , Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday after officers received three different reports of stolen vehicles and stolen keys.

Police say Christopher Anderson was arrested for numerous offenses that include; multiple counts of theft, attempted vehicle theft, vehicle theft, criminal damage to property or more.

At 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Willow Street. The complaint stated a male subject tried to steal their neighbor’s truck. The vehicle had not been stolen, but was entered and the keys were stolen.

45 minutes later they received another call in the 100 block of N. State Street stating that a vehicle was stolen. Video surveillance and officers identified it to be the same man as the previous report.

While officers were in the area checking, another report of a vehicle theft came in. This one was reported in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. The complaint said the suspect matched the description of the man involved with the two earlier reports.

Law enforcement responded to the area and stopped a vehicle that matched the earlier descriptions. Anderson was identified as the driver and was then detained. Police searched the vehicle and found stolen property from the earlier reports.

Two additional victims were identified, they were unaware of their property being stolen.

Stolen Vehicle and other Property Recovered It is a good day when we can recover some property before the owners were... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

